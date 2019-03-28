Photo: Gini Wijnaldum amused after finding a phone box

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has been having a blast today.

The Netherlands international is back on Merseyside after the recent Euro 2020 qualification games and has spent his afternoon hanging out in a phone box.

Wijnaldum seems to have stumbled across an old BT handset and booth during his travels around Liverpool and was mildly entertained by the ancient technology he had unearthed.

Sharing a photo of him using the phone on Twitter, the Dutch star wrote: “Can anybody tell me what I just found? 📞😜 #Ancienttechnology.”

The resulting picture looks a bit like a JD Sports catalogue from 1999.