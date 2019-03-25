Photo: Gini Wijnaldum in his car ahead of return to Liverpool to prepare for Spurs game

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has been looking ahead to this weekend’s return to Premier League action against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Netherlands international has finished his national team duties for the month. He was part of the side that lost Sunday’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Germany in Amsterdam, and also played and scored in last week’s win over Belarus.

Wijnaldum shared a photo showing him in the driver’s seat of a car. He indicated that he had been afforded some time to visit friends and family before being required to report back to Melwood.

The Reds star wrote: “Looking forward to resume Premier League action. Preparations for our match against the Spurs on Sunday will be underway soon, but first some quality time with family and friends!”