Photo: Gini Wijnaldum takes a trip to Paris ahead of Spurs clash
Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum played two games for the Netherlands during the international break, but he still found time to squeeze in a short trip to Paris.
With the Dutch finishing their March fixtures with a 2-3 defeat to Germany in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday evening, there was an opportunity for Wijnaldum to make a quick dash to France for a break with his girlfriend and friends.
The Reds star enjoyed a fun photo opportunity at the Louvre.
As close as I could get🔺👌🏾😜 Lovely time in #Paris @MuseeLouvre with my girl ❤️and friends 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TaDFkPm60J
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 26, 2019