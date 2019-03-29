Photo: Harry Kane gets his MBE

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was at Buckingham Palace yesterday to collect his MBE.

The 25-year-old was honoured by the Queen for services to football in the wake up of his World Cup heroics. Kane won the Golden Boot at last summer’s World Cup in Russia as England reached the semi-finals.

After receiving his MBE from the Duke of Cambridge at yesterday’s ceremony, Kane wrote on Twitter: “A real honour and an enormously proud day for me and my family. A massive thanks to my @England teammates and coaching staff.”

England manager Gareth Southgate was given an OBE for his efforts in guiding the team the semi-finals.