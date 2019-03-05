Photo: Hector Bellerin standing up and starting rehab

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has started his recovery process after undergoing surgery on the ACL injury he sustained in the win over Chelsea in January.

Through a combination of the injury and the effects of surgery, the Spain international has mainly spent his time lounging with his feet up for the past few weeks.

But today he stood up unaided for the first time since his operation and started some rehabilitation work.

Writing on Twitter, he joked: “Feels nice to stand up againnnn 😅.”