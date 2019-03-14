Photo: Hector Bellerin walking with one crutch

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has taken another step forward in his recovery from injury. And according to the man itself, it’s a big step for him.

The Spain international is in the early stages of his rehab after the ACL injury he sustained in the win over Chelsea in January.

In his latest social media post, Bellerin has ditched one of his crutches, which suggests he is now able to put more weight on his knee.

He wrote: “One small step for man, one big step for Heccy.”