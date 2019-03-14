Photo: Injured Arsenal man back in training

Arsenal attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has returned to injury following his recent injury.

The Armenia international missed last weekend’s victory over Manchester United with a back strain.

But he posted a photo on social media to show that he is now back in action on the training pitch at London Colney.

That will give Arsenal fans hope that he will be available for this evening’s Europa League last-16 second leg against Rennes, as the Gunners try to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg.