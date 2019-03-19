Photo: Kevin de Bruyne signs contract with new management team

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne has joined Jay-Z’s management company RocNation.

A tweet posted by the company’s sport branch today showed De Bruyne having just put pen to paper on his contract.

The Belgium international was also seen posing for photos with his family.

De Bruyne is currently sidelined with the latest injury of a stop-start season and not involved for his national team.

The 27-year-old signed a new six-year contract in January 2018, so it seems unlikely that the RocNation deal would be motivated by negotiations with City.