Photo: Laurent Koscielny doing yoga

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has had his fair share of injuries over the past few seasons.

The French veteran appears to have turned to yoga in an effort to keep injury at bay and prolong his playing career.

Koscielny, aged 33, has been pictured taking part in a session with Sharon Heidaripour, who specialises in yoga for football.

Heidaripour previously worked as a sports therapist for Arsenal, so Koscielny would have been well aware of her work.