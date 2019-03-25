Photo: Lucas Torreira celebrates picking up some silverware

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has been celebrating winning the China Cup with Uruguay.

After beating Uzbekistan in their semi-final, the Celeste beat Thailand in the final today to triumph in the four-team competition.

Torreira, aged 23, posted a photo showing him and his national team colleagues posing with the trophy after the game.

He wrote: “CHINA CUP 2019 CHAMPIONS. Another very nice experience in China. Now keep working and improving for the next competitions.”

You might argue that celebrating winning silverware in meaningless friendly tournaments is an absolute must for an Arsenal player, but that would be very cruel indeed.