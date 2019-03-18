Photo: Lucas Torreira flying to China

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has shared a photo showing him on a private jet for a flight to China.

The Gunners star is heading to the Far East for the March international break. His Uruguay side are taking part in the China Cup friendly tournament with Thailand, Uruguay and Uzbekistan.

Torreira and his team-mates face Uzbekistan in their semi-final.

The 23-year-old left London late last night for the long trip to China. You can see him on the plane in the photo below.