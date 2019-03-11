Photo: Lucas Torreira watched Man Utd game with David Beckham

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has revealed that he watched yesterday’s win over Manchester United with Romeo Beckham.

The Uruguay international was suspended for the match after his red card against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, so found himself in the stands at the Emirates Stadium sitting alongside David and Victoria Beckham’s second-born child.

Torreira posed for a photo with Romeo and revealed that he was attempting to recruit him as a Uruguay fan.

The former Sampdoria man wrote: “So happy for the win and for the outstanding performance of my teammates!

“Having also brought good luck watching the match with @romeobeckham

“I would like him as new Uruguayan national team supporter.”