Photo: Man Utd captain Antonio Valenicia posing beneath an exit sign

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia looks set to leave the club this summer.

The Ecuadorian veteran is out of contract at the end of the season, and United recently declined to activate a one-year extension.

Valencia is currently sidelined, reportedly with a calf injury, but has shared video footage of him sprinting on a beach in a native Ecuador.

His latest social media activity indicates that he his still in his homeland. Fittingly, Valencia is seen relaxing with a drink beneath an exit sign.