Photo: Man Utd man makes a mockery of injury claims

Manchester United’s claims that captain Antonio Valencia is injured are looking increasingly ridiculous.

The 33-year-old is part of Ecuador’s squad for friendlies against the USA and Honduras.

He posted a photo showing him on the pitch in Orlando, Florida, after a training session with his national team.

Coupled with video footage of him sprinting on a beach, it seems highly unlikely that Valencia is carrying a calf injury that would prevent him being considered for selection by United.

The veteran right-back is set to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires this summer.