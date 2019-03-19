Photo: Man Utd man makes a mockery of injury claims
Manchester United’s claims that captain Antonio Valencia is injured are looking increasingly ridiculous.
The 33-year-old is part of Ecuador’s squad for friendlies against the USA and Honduras.
He posted a photo showing him on the pitch in Orlando, Florida, after a training session with his national team.
Coupled with video footage of him sprinting on a beach, it seems highly unlikely that Valencia is carrying a calf injury that would prevent him being considered for selection by United.
The veteran right-back is set to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires this summer.
Nothing makes me happier than training and working for my country . Training in Orlando @FEFecuador Nada me hace más feliz que entrenar y trabajar para mi país.
Entrenando en Orlando @FEFecuador pic.twitter.com/PsU4edOAKs
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) March 19, 2019