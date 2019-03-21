Photo: Has Man Utd man picked up new injury on international duty?

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia’s situation has been the source of a great deal of intrigue of late.

The veteran right-back has reportedly been sidelined with a calf injury in recent weeks. He was allowed to return to his native Ecuador, and promptly recorded himself running at full pelt on the beach.

He also reported for international duty at the start of the week and has been taking part in full training. His social media posts indicated he is available for the upcoming friendlies against USA and Honduras.

But is now looks like he might have picked up a new injury.

He posted a photo showing him sitting on the sideline of the pitch in Orlando using a foam roller, which is commonly used to rehab muscle injuries.

The picture was accompanies by a praying hands emoji.