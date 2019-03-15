Photo: Man Utd’s James Garner signs new contract

Manchester United youngster James Garner has signed a new long-term contract at the club. As you can see, he looks thrilled about it!

Garner turned 18 this week and marked that milestone with an improved deal.

The academy product made his first-team debut in the Premier League victory at Crystal Palace last month.

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described Garner as being like Michael Carrick but 20 years younger.

You can see Garner putting pen to paper on his new deal in the photo below.