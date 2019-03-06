Photo: Mo Salah out for a jog

Liverpool star Mo Salah appears to have been out for an early morning jog today.

With the Reds not in action until Sunday’s game against Burnley, Jurgen Klopp might have given his players a day off (or perhaps a later start for training today).

Whatever the circumstances, Egypt international Salah has been doing some training of his own. He shared a photo on social media showing him running on a pavement, presumably close to his Merseyside home.