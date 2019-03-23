Photo: Mo Salah tries to write YNWA on the beach, gets it a bit wrong

Liverpool star Mo Salah has planned a nice gesture for the club’s supporters during the current international break… but it didn’t quite go to plan.

The Egypt international was sunning himself on a beach in his native Egypt and decided to write the title of Liverpool’s anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone in the sand.

Clearly not a fan of the contraction used in the lyrics by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Salah instead opted to write: “You Will Never Walk Alone.”

He posted a photo of his efforts to social media, accompanied by the hashtag #YNWA (strangely not #YWNWA).