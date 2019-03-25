Photo: Moussa Sissoko posing in France’s centenary kit

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has posed in a special centenary kit that will be worn by France for this evening’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Iceland.

The world champions will celebrate 100 years of their national team with the retro kit made by Nike.

The centenary kit features a polo shirt collar and buttons. Nike’s swoosh logo is camouflaged against the all royal blue shirt, while the French Football Federation’s logo looks like a traditional embroidered patch.

You can see Sissoko modelling the shirt in the photo below.