Photo: Raul Jimenez fires Wolves into the lead at Chelsea

Chelsea’s Champions League qualification hopes currently look set to take a major hit this afternoon.

The Blues are on course to drop points at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Raul Jimenez fired the visitors in front in the early stages of today’s game at Stamford Bridge.

Maurizio Sarri’s side have so far failed to find a way back into the game.

As it stands, Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves will pick up all three points and Chelsea will miss out on the chance to move up to fourth in the Premier League table ahead of this afternoon’s Arsenal vs Manchester United game.