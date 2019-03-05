Photo: Spurs dressing room photo after beating Borussia Dortmund

This was the scene in the away dressing room at Signal Iduna Park tonight after Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 0-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

That gave them a 0-4 aggregate victory and a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

It was thumbs-up from Erik Lamela and Jan Vertonghen, and a big smile from Eric Dier. The England midfielder made his comeback from tonsillitis as a second-half substitute in this evening’s game.

You can see the Spurs players beginning their celebrations after their last-16 success in the photo above.