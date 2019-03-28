Photos and Video: Spurs train at new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have trained at their new stadium for the first time.

The north Londoners are scheduled to play their first game in the ground against Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.

Ahead of the grand opening, Mauricio Pochettino’s players had an opportunity to familiarise themselves with their new home today.

With the squad reporting for duty after the international break, they took a trip to the new stadium.

You can see below a selection of photos and video of the Spurs players getting to grips with the playing surface.

Glad to be for the first time at our new home 👏🏻🙌🏻 #SpursNewStadium #COYS pic.twitter.com/FMrVp5UJcG — Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) March 28, 2019

Enjoyable day experiencing the new stadium for the first time! 😍🏟 pic.twitter.com/W88IoSpKvB — Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) March 28, 2019