Photo: Traffic signs tell Manchester motorists Ole’s At The Wheel after Man Utd appointment

Following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as Manchester United’s permanent manager yesterday, traffic signs in Manchester have been advising motorists: “Ole’s At The Wheel.”

Digital signage operated by Transport for Greater Manchester borrowed the lyrics to Old Trafford’s current favourite chant, which is set to the tune of Waterfall by The Stone Roses.

The signs went on to remind drivers to keep their hands on their own wheel.

Caretaker manager Solskjaer was announced as Jose Mourinho’s full-time successor on Thursday morning.