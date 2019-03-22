Photo: Virgil van Dijk picks up some silverware
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk won his 25th cap for the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Belarus in Rotterdam.
Van Dijk, who was on the scoresheet in a 4-0 win for the Dutch, was presented with a silver plate in recognition of his milestone in the dressing room after the game.
The 27-year-old, who captains his national team, indicated he is planning on picking up many more caps in the coming years.
Writing on social media, the Reds star said: “Proud to win the 25th cap for my country, hopefully many more to come!”