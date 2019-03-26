Photos: Arsenal stars doing rehab work in Dubai

Arsenal’s non-international players have been in Dubai for the past few days.

Even the long-term injury victims have been along for the trip. A change of scenery and doing their rehabiliation in a warmer climate seems to have worked wonders for the likes of defender Rob Holding and striker Danny Welbeck.

Holding, who is currently recovering from a serious knee injury, wrote on Twitter: “Rehab in Dubai ain’t too shabby.”

Welbeck – sidelined with an ankle injury – shared a photo showing him running on grass in the UAE.

