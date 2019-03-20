Photos: Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira training in China
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has been training in China today.
The Uruguay international and his team-mates are taking part in the China Cup friendly tournament this month. The Celeste face Uzbekistan in their semi-final on Friday.
Ahead of the game, Oscar Tabarez’s squad held a training session in the southern city of Nanning.
Gunners star Torreira flew out to the Far East in a private jet on Monday to link up with the squad.
You can see Torreira, aged 23, in action in training in the photos below.
⚽️🇺🇾💪🏻 #VamosLaCeleste #LT14 pic.twitter.com/1ooObnYl5D
— Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) March 20, 2019