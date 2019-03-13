Photos: Chelsea arrive in Kiev

Chelsea have arrived in Ukraine ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League game against Dynamo Kiev.

The Blues face Dynamo in their last-16 second leg. They hold a 3-0 lead from the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

After leaving London earlier today, Maurizio Sarri’s side have now touched down in Kiev.

Their team bus is heading straight to the Olympic Stadium, where they will train on the pitch.

You can see Chelsea arriving in Kiev in the photos below.