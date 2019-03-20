Photos: ‘Injured’ Man Utd skipper Antonio Valencia in Ecuador training

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia trained with the Ecuador national team overnight.

The 33-year-old right-back has been sidelined for several weeks with an apparent calf injury.

But he was once again in action with his international team-mates as they trained in Orlando, Florida, ahead of upcoming friendlies against the USA and Honduras.

You can see below a series of photos of Valencia taking part in yesterday’s training session.

Writing on Twitter, the United skipper said: “Getting ready to give my best requires concentration but when I train with my people, with my brothers, my country, my essence, my roots, with them everything is easier. Thank God for continuing to bless me.”

