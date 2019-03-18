Photos: Liverpool stars report for Netherlands duty

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum reported for international duty with the Netherlands today.

The Reds pair returned to their homeland today ahead of their national team’s opening Euro 2020 qualifiers against Belarus and Germany.

Van Dijk and Wijnaldum had been due to train in front of fans in an open session this afternoon. But the Dutch FA closed the session following the deadly shootings in Utrecht.

You can see the Liverpool duo reporting for duty and taking part in their first training session of the international break in the selection of photos below.