Photos: Liverpool train ahead of Spurs clash

Liverpool’s players trained at Melwood yesterday as they prepare to return to Premier League action against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

The Reds have been top of the table throughout the recent international break, but could find themselves down in second by the time they face Spurs on Sunday afternoon. Title rivals Manchester City can move top with victory on Saturday.

You can see Jurgen Klopp’s squad getting ready for the big match at Anfield in the photos below.