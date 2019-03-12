Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Liverpool have completed their final training session at Melwood before heading to Germany for their Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich.

The Reds travel to Bavaria needing a score draw or better to go through to the quarter-finals following their 0-0 draw with Bayern in the first leg at Anfield.

Before the flight to Germany, there was time for manager Jurgen Klopp’s to go through some final preparations on the training ground this afternoon.

You can see photos from the session below.

