Photos: Liverpool’s James Milner on holiday in Dubai
Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has enjoyed a week on holiday in Dubai during the international break.
With his England career behind him, Milner has been able to soak up sunshine, go jogging among the skyscrapers and play a bit of golf during the lull between the Reds’ win over Fulham and next weekend’s game against Tottenham Hotspur.
Reflecting on his tip to the UAE, he said:
You can see a selection of Milner’s holiday snaps below.
Good week in Dubai – the perfect way to recharge the batteries for the run-in…
Work 🏃♂️ pic.twitter.com/4hQrR9ABi3
Rest 🏝 pic.twitter.com/zcEHZXwgHv
… and play 🏌🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/KVbfra5qGX
