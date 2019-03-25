Photos: Liverpool’s James Milner on holiday in Dubai

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has enjoyed a week on holiday in Dubai during the international break.

With his England career behind him, Milner has been able to soak up sunshine, go jogging among the skyscrapers and play a bit of golf during the lull between the Reds’ win over Fulham and next weekend’s game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Reflecting on his tip to the UAE, he said:

You can see a selection of Milner’s holiday snaps below.