Photos: Man Utd travelling to France to face PSG

Manchester United’s players have travelled to France to face Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League last-16 second leg.

Ahead of the big match at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening, the Red Devils left Carrington this morning to travel to Manchester airport and board their flight to Paris.

You can see the United players and caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decked out in club suits for the trip to France in the selection of photos below.