Raheem Sterling urges racist Montenegro fans to get some education

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has confirmed that his goal celebration after scoring for England in last night’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro was aimed at racists in the crowd.

Sterling marked scoring the fifth goal in a 1-5 win by standing in front of the home supporters by closing his ears with his fingers.

He has now revealed that the celebration was in response to racist abuse coming from the crowd.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Best way to silence the haters (and yeah I mean racists) 🙉😘 #2019 #getsomeeducation.”

The post has been retweeted more than 60,000 times at the time of writing. Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette and Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi were among those to retweet Sterling’s comments.