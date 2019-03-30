Rhian Brewster reacts to comeback from injury

Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster has given his thoughts on his long-awaited return to action.

The Under-17 World Cup winner has been sidelined since January 2018.

He returned to the pitch for an under-23 game against Northwestern University at the Reds’ Kirkby academy yesterday, and scored two goals.

Reacting to his comeback, Brewster wrote on Twitter: “Back on the pitch, back in the @LFC shirt, back in the goals! ❤ Just want to say the Support over the last 15 or so months since i got injured, has been crazy so thank you to all the fans for your constant love and praise be to god always!”

Brewster won the Golden Boot when England won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017, but has failed to kick on since that due to his injury.