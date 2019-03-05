Romelu Lukaku responds to reports of fight with Paul Pogba

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has taken to social media to respond to claims that he fought with team-mate Paul Pogba after Saturday’s win over Southampton.

Media reports overnight claimed that the pair had clashed over penalty-taking duties. Lukaku, who scored two goals in the 3-2 victory, was reported to have felt he should have taken the spot-kick, which Pogba missed.

But Lukaku has moved to deny the allegations, without directly addressing them.

Writing on Twitter this morning, he said: “When the hate don’t work they start telling lies…”