Romelu Lukaku’s online hookup comparison to winner vs Southampton

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has seemingly given an insight into his love life in the wake of his two-goal heroics against Southampton last weekend.

The Belgium international bagged a brace against the Saints, including the 88th-minute winner.

Posting a photo of him celebrating one of his goals on Twitter this afternoon, the United star drew comparisons between his emotional knee slide, complete with tears of joy, and his reaction to successfully arranging an online hookup.

He wrote: “When she replied after you slid in her DM 😫😭.”