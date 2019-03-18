Ruben Loftus-Cheek withdraws from England squad due to injury

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has withdrawn from the England squad for their opening Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro.

The 23-year-old came off the bench for the final 25 minutes of yesterday’s Premier League defeat at Everton.

But it appears that he sustained an injury during that substitute appearance because he has pulled out of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Neither the FA nor Chelsea have commented on the nature of Loftus-Cheek’s injury.

Manchester City pair John Stones and Fabian Delph have also withdrawn from the squad, which reported for duty at St George’s Park today.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has been called up as a replacement.

Ward-Prowse had been tipped to be included in the original squad named last week. Southgate indicated the Saints man had been on his radar, but had been overlooked having only recently won back his place in his club side.

England player Czech Republic on Friday, then face Montenegro a week today.