Spurs to play Brighton or Crystal Palace in first game at new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that they will move into their new stadium next month.

The north Londoners will play a first competitive game at the ground in the first week of April.

It is not yet clear who the first visitors to the long-awaited stadium will be. That is dependent on how Brighton & Hove Albion get on in their FA Cup tie with Millwall.

If the Seagulls win the cup game, then Crystal Palace will play Spurs on April 3. But if Chris Hughton’s side are knocked out, they will be the first visitors on April 6 or 7.

Spurs said they have worked with the Premier League to ensure that a league game is the opening fixture in the stadium.

They then plan to play the home leg of their Champions League quarter-final in the new venue. That will be on April 9/10 or 16/17, depending on the outcome of next week’s draw.

In the meantime, an under-18s game against Southampon on March 24 with a capacity of 30,000 and a legends match on March 30 with a capacity of 45,000 will be played as test events.