Spurs star makes pilgrimage to river where he was baptised

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Lucas Moura has taken to social media to show his fans the river where he was baptised.

Followers of the Brazilian star on social media will know that his religion is a regular theme of his posts.

With Spurs having weeks off between fixtures due to being out of the FA Cup and the international break, Lucas has been able to take a trip to France.

He visited Orleans and revealed that he had been baptised in the River Loire in the city, presumably during his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “Very cool and exciting to return to the river where I was baptized. It was a very special moment for me where I made the best decision of my life!”