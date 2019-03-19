Spurs star models Argentina’s new kit
Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth has starred in a video to launch Argentina’s new home kit.
The 21-year-old has only one cap to his name to date – although he could add to that tally during this month’s friendlies against Venezuela and Morocco – but has founded himself heavily involved in the marketing of the new shirt.
Adidas’ new Argentina kit delivers a very loose interpretation of the Albiceleste’s usual stripes.
You can see Foyth modelling the new Argentina home jersey in the video below.
Feliz de presentar la nueva camiseta de @afaselección 💙⚪💙. #daretocreate#creadoconadidas pic.twitter.com/23FQ5tFzUA
— Juan Foyth (@JuanMFoyth) March 19, 2019