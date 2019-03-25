Spurs stars react to Belgium’s win over Cyprus

Belgium recorded a 0-2 win over Cyprus in last night’s Euro 2020 qualifier.

Goals from Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi ensured Roberto Martinez’s side finished the March international break with six points from their opening two qualification games.

Tottenham Hotspur duo Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen started in Cyprus and played the full 90 minutes.

After the final whistle, both players took to social media to give their reactions to the game.

Here’s what they had to say.