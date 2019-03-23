Spurs stars react to England 5-0 Czech Republic
England’s Tottenham Hotspur contingent have been given their thoughts on last night’s 5-0 win over Czech Republic at Wembley.
Striker Harry Kane was on target from the penalty spot for England’s second goal.
Attacking midfielder Dele Alli played for just over an hour before being replaced by debutant Declan Rice.
Defensive midfielder Eric Dier was forced off after just 17 minutes due to injury.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game when they posted on social media.
Great start to the qualifiers! Congratulations on the hat-trick @Sterling7 #ThreeLions #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/qfz69ofxbu
— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 22, 2019
Great way to start the Euro 2020 qualifiers #threelions pic.twitter.com/I46dgcU5HJ
— Dele (@dele_official) March 22, 2019