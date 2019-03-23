Spurs stars react to England 5-0 Czech Republic

England’s Tottenham Hotspur contingent have been given their thoughts on last night’s 5-0 win over Czech Republic at Wembley.

Striker Harry Kane was on target from the penalty spot for England’s second goal.

Attacking midfielder Dele Alli played for just over an hour before being replaced by debutant Declan Rice.

Defensive midfielder Eric Dier was forced off after just 17 minutes due to injury.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game when they posted on social media.