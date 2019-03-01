Spurs team news ahead of Arsenal clash

Tottenham Hotspur have provided a team news update ahead of tomorrow’s north London derby against Arsenal at Wembley.

Defender Jan Vertonghen and midfielder Harry Winks (both hip) are injury doubts going into the game. The pair are set to be assessed ahead of the Saturday lunchtime kick-off to determine whether they are fit enough to be involved.

Vertonghen would be a certain starter if fully fit, while Winks has also been playing regularly of late.

Eric Dier is still working back to full fitness after a bout of tonsillitis. A Spurs update says he is currently working on his conditioning.

Attacking midfielder Dele Alli is nearing a return from his hamstring injury and has entered the final stages of his rehabilitation, but the derby will come too soon for him.

Star striker Harry Kane is set to continue to lead the line in what will be his third game in seven days since his return from a six-week ankle injury layoff.