Spurs vs Arsenal early team news

[UPDATE: Click here for the confirmed team news]

Here is the early team news ahead of today’s north London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Early Spurs team news

Defender Jan Vertonghen and midfielder Harry Winks are both carrying hip injuries and were due to be assessed yesterday afternoon to determine whether they are fit enough to be involved.

Midfielder Eric Dier is still regaining his fitness after a bout of tonsillitis and will not feature.

Attacking midfielder Dele Alli is nearing full fitness after his recent hamstring injury, but the derby comes too soon for him.

Early Arsenal team news

Captain Laurent Koscielny picked up a knee injury in the closing stages of the midweek win over Bournemouth, but he has since returned to full training and is expected to be available.

Right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner missed the 5-1 victory against the Cherries due to a minor back injury he sustained in last weekend’s win over Southampton. Coach Unai Emery must decide whether to reinstate the Swiss veteran or stick with Carl Jenkinson.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who has recovered from illness, is another option at right-back.

Long-term absentees Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) remain unavailable.

The confirmed team news is due at 11.30am GMT.

