Tottenham face Man City in Champions League quarter final

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will go head-to-head in an all-Premier League Champions League quarter-final.

The first game is Spurs’ home leg and they will hope for it to be played at their new stadium. Their current plan is to play a Premier League game at the new ground a few days before the City fixture.

Spurs recorded a comfortable victory over two legs to book their place in the last-eight, while Pep Guardiola’s City demolished Schalke in their last-16 tie.

The winners of this tie will face either Ajax or Juventus in the semi-finals.

Four of the eight teams in the draw were Premier League sides, but Spurs vs City is the only all English affair.

Tottenham have previously faced City’s local rivals Manchester United in a European Cup Winners’ Cup tie, but they have never played City in continental competition.

Champions League quarter final draw

Ajax vs Juventus

Liverpool vs Porto

Tottenham vs Man City

Man Utd vs Barcelona