Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren and James Milner injury doubts for Bayern Munich game

Liverpool have injury concerns over Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren and James Milner ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 second leg at Bayern Munich.

All three have are making the trip to Germany as part of a 21-man travelling squad, but will each require further assessment to see if they are fit enough to feature in the game.

Right-back Alexander-Arnold picked up an injury of the closing stages of last weekend’s win over Burnley.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the problem is not serious and the England international is in contention to face the Bavarian giants.

But he will not know for certain whether Alexander-Arnold is fit enough until tomorrow morning.

He told Liverpool’s website: “It looks good. He had a bit of a problem obviously but it should not be a major concern.

“We cannot judge the situation now, we have to wait this full day, tomorrow possibly the full day – we have two days and then we have a little, little session on Wednesday morning.

“If we know then, it’s good and then we’ll choose the team and play.”

Klopp also confirmed that he will have to monitor the conditions of Dejan Lovren and James Milner.

Lovren was on the bench against the Clarets, but is yet to feature since returning from his hamstring injury. Milner missed the game with a minor muscle injury.

Young centre-back Nathaniel Phillips and reserve left-back Alberto Moreno are in the travelling party as cover.

Midfielder Naby Keita is not on the plane to Germany. He is ruled out of the match with a slight injury.