Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to 1-1 draw with Spurs

Arsenal took the lead and had a last-minute penalty saved in today’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.

Aaron Ramsey, playing in his last derby before joining Juventus this summer, opened the scoring for the Gunners in the first-half.

Spurs striker Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.

Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng then saw his spot-kick saved by Hugo Lloris.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.