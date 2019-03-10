Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Man Utd
Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to their victory over Manchester United.
The Gunners recorded a 2-0 win over the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.
Granit Xhaka’s long-range strike and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty secured all three points for Unai Emery’s side and ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s unbeaten domestic record.
More importantly it put Arsenal up to fourth in the Premier League table.
Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about their efforts.
Big Fight Today !! We deserved this Win ! Thank for the fans it was Amazing like everytime !! #laca #coyg #ARSMAN pic.twitter.com/aIWWTvoTOv
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) March 10, 2019
Just two words: HUGE! WIN! #yaaa #ThisIsArsenal #COYG #GibGäs #SeoKol @arsenal pic.twitter.com/g1zpvEphpb
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) March 10, 2019
We are back! Amazing party at the Emirates today! @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/x7FeRLATXl
— Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) March 10, 2019
Important win against a huge opponent. Great passion on and off the pitch! ⚪️ @Arsenal #WeAreTheArsenal #Papa5 pic.twitter.com/TOaJE6Kh5W
— Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@SokratisPapa5) March 10, 2019
Dancefloor huh!? Superb performance! Brilliant result! Thank you Emirates Stadium! Proud to be a Gunner! ❤❤ #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö #WeAreTheArsenal @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/EHn7CoHh2O
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 10, 2019