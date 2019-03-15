Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to comeback win over Rennes

Arsenal turned their Europa League last-16 tie around with a 3-0 win over Rennes last night.

The Gunners appeared to be in trouble after a 3-1 defeat in France in the first leg.

But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace and Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ first goal at the Emirates Stadium put Unai Emery’s side through to the quarter-finals.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.

Barging Into The Next Round Like … 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZlIf7vBrlT — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) March 15, 2019

Quarters here we come 💪🏼 NEVER. Back. Down. pic.twitter.com/TczdIGXXhN — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) March 14, 2019