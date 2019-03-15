Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to comeback win over Rennes
Arsenal turned their Europa League last-16 tie around with a 3-0 win over Rennes last night.
The Gunners appeared to be in trouble after a 3-1 defeat in France in the first leg.
But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace and Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ first goal at the Emirates Stadium put Unai Emery’s side through to the quarter-finals.
After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.
Barging Into The Next Round Like … 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZlIf7vBrlT
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) March 15, 2019
Quarters here we come 💪🏼 NEVER. Back. Down. pic.twitter.com/TczdIGXXhN
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) March 14, 2019
We did it 🔥🔥🔥 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/JDgBoR8KOX
— Koscielny (@6_LKOSCIELNY) March 14, 2019
Great comeback from the team! 🙌🏼😎 Difficult week for us, but we showed good character and determination to reach the #UEL quarters! 👍🏼😉 #WeAreTheArsenal #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/wdea1a3JkH
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 14, 2019
Next round 👍🏻 Well done boys🔝🔝#WeAreTheArsenal #YaGunnersYa #COYG @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/BG1ya7naKw
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) March 14, 2019
💥💥 Get in! Big effort on both ends of the pitch tonight, quarter-finals here we are! 👊🏼 #BlackPanther aka @Aubameyang7 is there when you need him 😂 #COYG #UEL #GibGäs #SeoKol @EuropaLeague @arsenal pic.twitter.com/2Kw07FFcDb
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) March 14, 2019